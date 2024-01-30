Several leaders and workers from multiple parties join Asom Gana Parishad

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Several political leaders from different political parties joined the Asom Gana Parishad during an event organized at their party head office in Ambari of Guwahati. Some of them include APCC general secretary and senior spokesperson Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, secretary of Assam Jatiya Parishad Pawan Saikia, Trinamool Congress leader Mihir Pal and Congress mandal president of Goalpara East Matuwar Ali along with a large number of workers and members of multiple parties.

Chairing the event, AGP president and minister Atul Bora welcomed the new members to the party and mentioned that his party will continue to strive towards the development of Assam and the indigenous people of the state and asked them to do the same in the presence of multiple key leaders of the party.

He also said that the Congress is an unimportant and baseless party in the state and that the state is pacing on a new journey of development and progress under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the CM. Mentioning that the BJP-led alliance will win the vast majority of seats in the upcoming elections, he said that the experience of the seniors combined with the enthusiasm of the new generation is the base of the power of the AGP.