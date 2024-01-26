Congress lost the essence envisioned by Gandhiji: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the essence of the Congress party originally envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi has been lost under the influence of the party's present 'urban Naxal-dominated' leadership.

Speaking to the media here today, the Chief Minister said, "I too had a 23-year stint in Congress that didn't have what is seen in the party today. The fact remains that Rahul Gandhi did conspire to unleash unrest in Assam on January 22, when the consecration of the Ram Lalla was underway in Ayodhya. The Xatra Committee didn't prevent him from visiting the Xatra. It only changed the timing, allowing the visit after 3 p.m."

The Chief Minister said, "If Rahul Gandhi was so interested in visiting the xatra, what prevented him from visiting the Barpeta Xatra that he had passed by? There was no time restriction at the Barpeta Xatra. Questions arise as to why he opted not to pay visits to the Samadhi Khetras of Veer Lachit Barphukan and Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika. He carried out the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the Dhubri district yesterday. He, however, opted not to visit the Gurudwara, famous for the visit of Guru Tegh Bahadur."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi wound up the Assam leg of the yatra today and entered West Bengal.