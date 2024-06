Staff Reporters

Guwahati: A team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak carried out a raid at Khanapara, under the jurisdiction of the Dispur Police Station. During the raid, the team apprehended two drug peddlers along with 25 vials containing a total of 37 grams of heroin, some cash, and a mobile handset.

