Severed Human Leg Found in Guwahati Floodwaters: Police Probe Mystery Limb Amid Heavy Rain and Waterlogging

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A severed human leg was discovered floating in rainwater in the Bamunimaidam area of the city on Wednesday morning.

The body part was spotted amid severe waterlogging that followed heavy rainfall earlier in the day, which had submerged several localities and disrupted normal movement during peak office hours. Commuters faced considerable difficulty as vehicles struggled to pass through inundated roads.

The circumstances under which the severed limb reached the area remained unclear, with authorities yet to determine its origin or whether it was linked to any criminal activity.

Police were alerted soon after the discovery and initiated preliminary steps to examine the matter. Further investigation was underway to establish the identity and source of the remains.

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