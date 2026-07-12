SFI Accuses Assam Govt of Intimidation, Vows to Continue Democratic Protests

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday asserted that it would continue its democratic movement against what it termed attempts to suppress dissent, while defending its stand on environmental issues, artistic freedom and student activism.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, SFI state secretary Rajdeep Mahanta and joint secretary Utpala Das accused the Assam government of creating an atmosphere of intimidation and rejected allegations made against the student organisation. They maintained that the federation has consistently raised issues concerning public interest and democratic rights.

Clarifying speculation surrounding activist Marshall Baruah, the SFI leaders said Baruah has himself publicly stated that he is not associated with the organisation. They asserted that he has never been a member of the SFI and should not be linked to the federation.

The student body also refuted allegations that it has opposed development projects in the state. According to the leaders, the organisation has always supported infrastructure development but has objected whenever projects have resulted in environmental damage. Referring to the protests against tree felling during the construction of the Dighalipukhuri flyover, they said the movement was aimed solely at protecting Guwahati’s green cover and alleged that several trees were cut during late-night operations without adequate public consultation. They added that noted singer Zubeen Garg had also publicly expressed concern over the issue.

Questioning the controversy surrounding murals depicting Zubeen Garg, the SFI asked why the matter had been revived at this stage. Rejecting allegations that it had attempted to associate the singer with revolutionary figure Che Guevara, the organisation said Zubeen Garg has on several occasions publicly worn a cap bearing Che Guevara’s image and spoken about his ideals. The leaders further argued that artistic expression should not be subject to political approval and maintained that no one requires the chief minister’s permission to paint the portrait of a public figure.

The federation also criticised warnings regarding possible action under the National Security Act (NSA), alleging that legal threats were being used to discourage democratic protests. The leaders said the organisation would continue to raise its voice against injustice and would not be deterred even if it meant facing arrest.

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