Students’ Federation of India (SFI) demands University Grants Commission (UGC) equity law

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Friday staged a symbolic protest in front of Nehru Park near Cotton University, demanding the effective implementation of the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations Bill, 2026.

Addressing the gathering, SFI leaders said the organization has long been demanding the enforcement of the Rohith Act to eliminate caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions. They stated that following sustained movements, the University Grants Commission (UGC) introduced the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations Bill, 2026, on January 13.

Citing data, the organization claimed that complaints of caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions have increased by 118 per cent over the past decade. The protest, they said, was aimed at ensuring the strong and effective implementation of the new regulations to curb such discrimination.

Reiterating its stand against discrimination based on caste, gender, race and religion, SFI leaders highlighted incidents of violence and discrimination faced by students from the Northeast and marginalized communities across the country. They referred to cases such as Nido Tania, Anjel Chakma, Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, alleging that systemic discrimination continues to affect students from Dalit, Adivasi and minority backgrounds.

