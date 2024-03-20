Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s 104th birth anniversary celebrated in Guwahati

Guwahati: The 104th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Bangladesh's National Children's Day 2024 were celebrated with due fervour and festivity in Guwahati, Assam. On this occasion, the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Guwahati and St. Vivekananda Academy, Guwahati, co-organised a quiz competition on March 18, 2024. More than 50 students participated in the competition in multiple groups. The quiz covered the life of Bangabandhu, its history, the Liberation War, literature, culture, sports, the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, Bangladesh-India relations, etc.

Team Kushiara, Team Meghna, and Team Jamuna, respectively, secured the first, second, and third positions in the competition. After the final round of competition, prizes and certificates were distributed among the participants. A birthday cake was also cut with the exuberant students towards the end of the event.

Earlier, on March 17, the mission arranged a programme at the mission premises. The event started with the hoisting of the flag, followed by a floral tribute to Bangabandhu's sculpture. In his speech, Assistant High Commissioner Ruhul Amin paid a rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Recalling the unparalleled contribution of Bangabandhu to the emancipation of the Bengali nation and the independence of Bangladesh, he gave an overview of the socio-economic strides of Bangladesh.

The messages given by the President, Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister on the auspicious occasion were read out, and a documentary on Bangabandhu was screened at the event.

Also Read: 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's memoirs now in Marathi