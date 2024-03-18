Tripura: BSF Shoots Alleged Bangladeshi Intruder in Self-Defence Along India-Bangladesh Border

AGARTALA: Along the India-Bangladesh border in Unakoti district, Tripura, a tense altercation took place between the Border Security Force (BSF) and alleged intruders from Bangladesh. As a result of this encounter, a 23-year-old from Dastaki village in Moulvibazar district, Bangladesh, was fatally shot by the BSF troopers.
According to BSF reports, the incident occurred near the border outpost of Magroli in Kailashahar, where BSF troopers saw a group of 15 to 20 people coming towards the border fence from the Indian side with suspicious materials. Around the same time, approximately 25 to 30 miscreants from Bangladesh were seen using a bamboo ladder in an attempt to breach the border. At the time of confrontation, the intruders allegedly disregarded the warnings being given to them and instead started reacting, encircling the jawans on duty. This provoked fear among BSF personnel and government property, hence leading to firing by them. Eventually, Saddam Hussein was hit and thereafter caught. However, in this chaotic situation, more incidents created fear of life among both parties.
One BSF jawan had a severe injury on his forehead and was immediately evacuated for treatment at a nearby district hospital. Fortunately, his condition is stable. Another intruder was injured in the exchange of fire, and he was carried back to Bangladesh territory by his accomplices.
This situation has just increased tensions along the border, so officials sent a protest with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) regarding the use of force by the BSF. The circumstances surrounding the altercation point to the challenges that are faced daily in the work done by border security forces, protecting territorial integrity while ensuring the safety of personnel and civilians alike.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: