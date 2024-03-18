Tripura: BSF Shoots Alleged Bangladeshi Intruder in Self-Defence Along India-Bangladesh Border

According to BSF reports, the incident occurred near the border outpost of Magroli in Kailashahar, where BSF troopers saw a group of 15 to 20 people coming towards the border fence from the Indian side with suspicious materials. Around the same time, approximately 25 to 30 miscreants from Bangladesh were seen using a bamboo ladder in an attempt to breach the border. At the time of confrontation, the intruders allegedly disregarded the warnings being given to them and instead started reacting, encircling the jawans on duty. This provoked fear among BSF personnel and government property, hence leading to firing by them. Eventually, Saddam Hussein was hit and thereafter caught. However, in this chaotic situation, more incidents created fear of life among both parties.