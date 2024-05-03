Shelter homes: Gauhati High Court asks government to spell out measures taken

DLSAs state condition of shelter homes

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam granted appropriate time to the counsel for the government to submit his response to the affidavit filed on behalf of the Member Secretary, Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA) by the next date of hearing. The affidavit filed on behalf of the ASLSA is regarding the condition of the children’s homes situated in the state and the measures taken by the government.

An affidavit is filed on behalf of the Member Secretary of the Assam State Legal Services Authority along with the data collected by the respective District Legal Services Authorities regarding the condition of the children’s homes situated in the State of Assam.

In the said reports submitted by the respective district legal services authorities, the facilities available with shelter homes for children, elderly people, and other categories of persons have been mentioned, along with the deficiencies.

The counsel for the State of Assam may file an affidavit detailing the measures that the state government has taken or proposed to take to cure the deficiencies pointed out by the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) in respect of the shelter homes of different categories.

It is submitted by the learned counsel appearing for the respondent State of Assam that on identical issues, PIL No. 60/2019 and PIL (suo moto) No. 1/2018 are pending consideration before this Court.

“In view of the above, we deem it appropriate to grant time to the counsel for the respondents to submit their response to the affidavit filed on behalf of the Member Secretary, Assam State Legal Services Authority, by the next date of hearing,” the bench said.

