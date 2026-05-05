Shillong School Alumni Group "Echoes of the Hills" Bolsters Support for Differently-Abled NGOs

This year’s beneficiaries were Moran Blind School, Sishu Sarothi, Ashadeep and Atma Nirbhar – Ek Challenge. Representatives from all four NGOs highlighted that their work and outreach have expanded considerably over the years. However, they stressed the urgent need for greater public awareness and understanding, emphasizing that mental and physical disabilities should be viewed and addressed like any other health condition, without stigma or hesitation.

While expressing gratitude to the Government for the progressive laws and policies introduced for the differently-abled community, the NGOs collectively appealed for enhanced financial assistance. They pointed out that the expenses involved in caregiving, rehabilitation and specialised support services are significantly higher than usual and require sustained support.

The citation certificates and cheques were presented by the esteemed Chief Guest, Sartyamrit Kagti.