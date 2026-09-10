Shyam Steel’s Sturdflex targets Assam, North-East with specialised waterproofing products and on-site technical support

GUWAHATI: Surdflex, the Waterproofing Solutions & Construction Chemicals brand from the house of Shyam Steel Industries Ltd., today announced its formal entry into the North-Eastern market, with Assam as one of its key markets in the region. One of West Bengal’s leading companies in the waterproofing and construction chemicals segment, Sturdflex enters the region with an extensive portfolio addressing diverse waterproofing and construction requirements for homes and buildings of North-East

Sturdflex offers a wide range of specialised products tailored to address different challenges, including water ingress and dampness, heat-related concerns, wall cracks and other major construction issues. The brand is strengthening its distribution network across Assam and other key North-Eastern markets through dealers, contractors, applicators, builders and construction professionals.

Sturdflex’s offering extends beyond products, with on-site technical assistance to assess requirements and recommend suitable solutions. The brand is also undertaking mason education initiatives to promote correct application practices, effective waterproofing and improved construction quality.

Speaking on the occasion, Govind Beriwal, Director, Shyam Steel Industries Ltd., said, “For over 70 years, Shyam Steel has been associated with quality steel and TMT rebars that have contributed to homes, landmark projects and iconic structures across India. Sturdflex extends this longstanding association with the construction ecosystem into the specialised domain of Waterproofing Solutions & Construction Chemicals. Our endeavour is to establish Sturdflex as a trusted brand, backed by a strong product portfolio, technical expertise and a clear understanding of the needs of the construction industry. The North-East is an important strategic market for us, and we are committed to building a strong presence across the region.”

Gourav Beriwal, Director, Shyam Steel Industries Ltd., said, “Every waterproofing challenge is different and requires the right solution. Sturdflex offers specialised products for concerns ranging from water ingress and dampness to heat-related issues, wall cracks and more. Through on-site technical assistance and mason education, we are also working to strengthen application practices and promote greater awareness of quality waterproofing and construction. As we enter the North-East, our aim is to make the right solutions and expertise more accessible to the construction community.”

With the North-East experiencing high humidity and intense monsoon conditions, moisture protection remains an important consideration for homes and buildings. Sturdflex aims to address these needs through its specialised product portfolio, technical support and focus on better construction practices, stated a press release.

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