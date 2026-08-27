Unprotected Pits on Akhara-Gobradol-Tihu Road Turn Ongoing Construction into Major Safety Hazard

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Road construction, which is intended to improve connectivity and ensure safer transportation, has allegedly turned into a serious safety hazard for commuters along the Akhara-Gobradol-Tihu road in Nalbari district.

The stretch connecting Akhara on National Highway 27 through Gobradol to Tihu has reportedly been left with several large pits dug as part of ongoing construction work. What has raised serious concern among locals and regular commuters is the alleged absence of basic safety arrangements around these excavated portions.

According to locals, there are no proper barricades, danger signs, warning boards, or other visible safety measures near the large pits. While the excavations may be visible during daylight, they could pose a much greater threat after sunset, particularly to two-wheeler riders and motorists who are unfamiliar with the condition of the road.

Also Read: Assam: Irregularities Alleged in Construction of Mangaldai-Rangia Asom Mala Road