STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Residents of Sijubari continued to battle year-round waterlogging as a vital connecting lane remained submerged under stagnant, foul-smelling sewage water even in the absence of rainfall, making daily commuting difficult.

The waterlogged stretch affected pedestrians, motorists and local residents, particularly schoolchildren and elderly people. Residents said children often slipped and fell while negotiating the slippery edges of drains or crossing contaminated water, damaging their schoolbags and sustaining injuries.

"We suffer a lot. We fall down two or three times. Our knees hurt, schoolbags get torn, and we keep slipping and falling," a mother said. Parents were often forced to carry children on their backs to help them reach the main road. The condition also disrupted local businesses, as shopkeepers struggled to transport goods and delivery personnel frequently refused to enter the lane. Elderly residents faced difficulties accessing groceries, medical consultations and emergency services.

Residents alleged that prolonged exposure to stagnant sewage water had caused skin infections and itching, while the accumulated water encouraged mosquito breeding. They also claimed that drain water had entered residential compounds, damaging stone slabs and affecting parts of houses.

Despite repeated complaints to local representatives and officials, residents said no permanent solution had been implemented. They alleged that authorities had cited funding constraints, damage caused by heavy vehicles and jurisdictional issues for the delay.

"The workers come, inspect the road and then leave. This is not just about the councillor; the main department needs to take action," another resident said.

Residents called for a comprehensive drainage assessment and a permanent engineering solution to ensure proper water discharge. They also sought coordinated intervention by the state government and concerned civic engineering departments, saying temporary pumping and inspections had failed to provide lasting relief.