Siksha Setu App: Panel seeks suggestions, to meet stakeholders today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The three-member committee that was constituted by the state government to look into the anomalies in the Siksha Setu App has sought grievances, complaints, and suggestions from all stakeholders, like teachers' organizations, individual teaching staff, non-teaching staff, and SSA officials, by August 7.

In its public notice, the Director of Elementary Education, who is the member-secretary of the three-member committee, said, "The stakeholders can submit their suggestions through the Siksha Setu App, QR Code, and e-mail."

The committee has invited the representatives of eight organisations-Sadou Asom Madhya Engraji Shikshak Santha, Asom Rajyik Prathamik Shikshak Sanmilani, Sadou Asom Majolia Vidyalaya Sikshak Santha, Sadou Asom Sanmilita Shikshak Santha, Sadou Asom High Schools Shikshak Santha, Asom Madhyamik Shikshak Aru Karmachari Santha, and Sadou Asom Drishtiheen Karmachari Parishad-for talks on July 22, 2024.

