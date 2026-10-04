Singapore-based Assamese witness appears in Zubeen death trial

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Singapore-based Assamese expatriate Rupkamal Kalita appeared before the fast-track court on Saturday to record his statement as a witness in the ongoing trial into the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Kalita was present on the yacht during the incident and had earlier appeared before the SIT during the investigation. He is also a relative of Amritprabha Mahanta, who has been named as an accused in connection with the case.

Speaking to reporters after appearing before the court, Kalita said the proceedings had been a lengthy process and that he would return on Monday.

Asked about his relationship with Amritprabha Mahanta, Kalita said, "Yes, she is a relative. She is my wife's aunt's daughter's daughter." He said he had met her for the first time in Singapore.

Kalita also explained why Mahanta had stayed at his house after the incident. "After the incident happened, the procedure took place at around 2 or 3 am at night. She asked if she could stay over, so she came and stayed. She stayed that night, and since she had a return flight ticket for the next day, we dropped her off for the flight," he said.

Kalita also addressed reports that nobody had accompanied Zubeen Garg when he was taken to hospital. "I was actually right next to the stretcher while they were taking Zubeen da. They held my hand and stopped me, saying, 'Because you are part of this investigation, you are not allowed to go out.' So we couldn't go. They kept us there while the investigation took place," he said.

He said he had shared whatever information he knew with the authorities. "I only know a small part of what happened, and if I try to explain everything, it will only cause more confusion. I met them on the 19th and have shared details about what happened whenever and wherever required," he said.

On the yacht gathering, Kalita said details of who organised it would emerge during the court proceedings. "Whether Tanmoy Phukan arranged it or it was part of a plan, I cannot say right now. Tanmoy Phukan knew us and asked if we wanted to come meet Zubeen da. Whether he was the organiser or not is something the court will determine. Since the case is sub judice, please wait a bit," he said.

Kalita said he had faced difficulties travelling from Singapore for the proceedings and had approached the High Commission of India twice to obtain permission. He said he would appear wherever required in the interest of justice for Zubeen Garg.

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