Zubeen Garg Statue Unveiled at Bokakhat Natya Mandir by Garima Saikia Garg

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: Amid the presence of thousands of people, Minister Atul Bora and Garima Saikia Garg today formally unveiled a magnificent full-length statue of Zubeen Garg, fondly regarded as a heartthrob of the Assamese people, which was installed on the premises of the Bokakhat Natya Mandir.

"Seeing this statue of Zubeen, it feels as if he is still here. He is standing so naturally, just like a living person." Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Zubeen Garg, made this emotional remark after unveiling the full-length statue.

She said the initiative by the people of Bokakhat was an effort to carry Zubeen's legacy from one generation to another.

The statue, permanently installed on a specially constructed pedestal on the Bokakhat Natya Mandir premises, was jointly unveiled by Garima Saikia Garg and Bokakhat MLA and Minister Atul Bora. Amid loud cheers, traditional ululation, the chanting of mantras by priests, and the sounds of conch shells, the two lit ceremonial lamps before removing the covering and unveiling the statue.

Speaking to journalists afterwards, Garima Saikia Garg said that people had come out today carrying Zubeen in their hearts and expressed her wish that Zubeen's legacy would continue to flow forever.

She said the people of Bokakhat were interested in taking several initiatives in addition to installing the statue. Music competitions based on Zubeen's songs among children have already begun.

"Now Zubeen's creations, work, ideals, philosophy, thoughts and consciousness will continue to move forward in Assam from generation to generation. As Assamese people, that is what we all want," she said.

She also expressed the hope that Zubeen's dream of a prosperous Assam would be realised through unity, peace and harmony, without divisions based on caste or religion. She said Zubeen had always regarded Assam as one family and expressed the wish that such an Assam would emerge and that his dreams would be fulfilled.

"If we all remain one family, everything will be positive, and everything will become orientated towards creation," she said.

The statue was constructed through an initiative of Fesengbar Heritage, Bokakhat Natya Mandir and IMJA, with the cooperation of around 20 socio-cultural organisations of Bokakhat. The project was supported by a grant of Rs 10 lakh from the MLA fund of Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora. The statue was created by noted artist Jadumoni Gogoi of Dibrugarh.

The programme also honoured Minister Atul Bora, Garima Saikia Garg, and artist Jadumoni Gogoi.

After the unveiling, an emotional atmosphere prevailed as young children from Anandapur Tea Estate Primary School, along with others, performed the song "Mayabini" collectively. Local artists and children also performed Zubeen's songs at the event.

Meanwhile, Minister Atul Bora told journalists, "Zubeen will definitely get justice. Our government has done whatever is necessary to ensure justice for Zubeen."

Bora said that the organising bodies, along with all political and social organisations in Bokakhat, had extended considerable cooperation in installing the statue and organising the unveiling ceremony.

Praying for the eternal peace of Zubeen Garg's soul, Bora said Zubeen's music reflected the land and people of Assam, their pain and happiness, love for nature, and a sense of responsibility towards the people.

He said Zubeen had become highly popular at the national level during the 1990s, but despite his success, he remained deeply rooted in Assam. He also worked to promote the language, art and culture of Assam, Bora said, adding that the people of Assam would always remember him with respect.

The programme was conducted by Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, president of the Assam State Journalists' Association and secretary of Bokakhat Natya Mandir, along with noted journalist and cultural activist Rajib Bora.

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