Singer detained for allegedly cheating job aspirants in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police detained a singer, identified as Bani Medhi, on charges of allegedly cheating job aspirants by collecting money from them on the promise of providing employment.

According to the complainant, the accused lured job seekers with false assurances of jobs and took large sums of money from them. The complainant alleged that nearly Rs 20 lakh was collected from then in exchange for promised government job. The complainant further stated that when doubts were raised and clarification was sought, the accused produced an order letter to justify the claims. However, the document was later found to be fake.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and took the accused into custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

