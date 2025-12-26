"BJP Will Offer Two Lakh Government Jobs After 2026 Polls": Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Barpeta: The BJP-led Assam government has once again promised a major boost to employment, announcing that two lakh government jobs will be provided to educated unemployed youth after the 2026 Assembly elections. The announcement was made by Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass while speaking to the media in Barpeta Road.

The minister said that if the BJP returns to power in the April-May 2026 elections, the appointment process for two lakh educated youth will begin soon after the formation of the government. He described the announcement as good news for unemployed young men and women across the state.

Recalling past commitments, Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that during the previous Assembly elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had promised one lakh government jobs. He added that under the Chief Minister’s leadership, the BJP government not only fulfilled the promise but increased the number of appointments to around one and a half lakh.

He further stated that the BJP will now approach the 2026 elections with an even bigger commitment of two lakh government jobs for eligible and educated youth. According to the minister, people across Assam have already seen that the promises made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are not just election speeches but are translated into action.

“Many people earlier dismissed these announcements as political statements, but today it is widely accepted that when the Chief Minister makes a promise, it becomes a responsibility for the government,” the minister said.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass expressed confidence that the people of Assam will once again form a BJP-led NDA government in 2026 and re-elect Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister. He assured that employment generation will remain a top priority.

The minister made these remarks while attending the inauguration of several civic projects in Barpeta Road, including a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP), waste segregation and disposal facilities, and the Solid Waste Management (SWM) office built by the Barpeta Road Municipal Board.