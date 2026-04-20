Singer Marmita Mitra Dropped From Bihu Events Over Zubeen Garg Song Row

Singer Marmita Mitra is facing back-to-back performance cancellations across Assam after she was accused of distorting the tune of a song by celebrated Assamese artist Zubeen Garg — a controversy that has quickly snowballed during the ongoing Bihu season.

Several Bihu committees have moved to drop her from their event lineups in response to the public backlash, with cancellations being reported from multiple districts.

Events in Golaghat, Sivasagar, and Kaziranga were among the first to be called off, followed by the cancellation of her scheduled performance at Panjabari in Guwahati.

The Tinsukia Talap Rajhuwa Rongali Bihu Sanmiloni and the North Guwahati Bihu Committee have since also withdrawn her engagements, adding to the growing list of pullouts.

The cancellations continue to mount as the controversy draws fresh reactions — with sentiment running particularly strong during the culturally significant Bihu festivities.

Also Read: AAYU Files FIR Against Singer Marmita Mitra Over Alleged Disrespectful Rendition of Zubeen Garg's Songs