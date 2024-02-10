Singer Rahul Sipligunj singer of the Oscar-winning song Natu Natu calls on Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah

GUWAHATI: Rahul Sipligunj, the singer of the Oscar-winning song Natu Natu, called on Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah at his cabin in the Assam Legislative Assembly today. It was a courtesy meeting.

The singer expressed his willingness to give his voice to Assamese songs and perform Assamese songs in the future. The singer expressed his experience in Tamil, Canada, Telegu, and Hindi songs. He was present at the prize distribution programme of the Assam Sanskritic Mahasangram at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on January 8. He performed songs at the ceremony.

