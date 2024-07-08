Singhadwar of Panjabari Bataghuli Bor Namghar inaugurated in Guwahati city

Guwahati: It is not possible to re-unite the Assamese nation, which is now divided, unless it is able to work on the ideals of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, the main architect of the formation of the greater Assamese nation and the possessor of Thoushashthi art. This was stated by eminent Xatradhikar and secretary general of Asom Satra Mahasabha Kusum Kumar Mahanta while inaugurating the Singhadwar of Panjabari Bataghuli Bor Namghar on Sunday. Explaining the tradition of Nammar and Xatra, Mahanta further said that Namghar is a place of worship or prayer hall for the Assamese people. Srimanta Sankardeva established namghar for the first time to propagate Vaishnavism. One of the two religious ceremonies of Neo-Vaishnavism introduced by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva is Namghar and the other is Xatra. Namghar was the centre of Shankaradeva’s preaching of religion. It was Srimanta Sankardeva who first established the Namghar at Bardoa (Botadrava) in Nagaon. Gradually, namghar was formed with his ideology all over Assam. Mahanta called upon all to spread the ideals of the two Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva among the new generation.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of Singhadwar, senior journalist Bhupen Goswami lauded the role of the culture and ideology of the two great men by the people of Panjabari Windghuli area and said that the example of brotherhood shown by the Punjabi people irrespective of caste and creed and language is rare across the state.

Speaking at the meeting, the president of the Managing Committee of the Namghar and the eminent social worker Vijay Ballabh Goswami, from the inception of 1981, the servant of this Bar Namghar and general secretary of the Samiti, Deveshwar Kakati, the donor of the Singhdwar, Kamal Bora, the renowned artist Madhusudan Das, Ratul Dutta, Chittaranjan Hazarika, Paresh Kalita, Tusheshwar Chetia, Jatin Arandhara, Atul Dutt, Pulin Goswami, Prashant Dowara, Ranjit Kumar Baruah, Praveen Bhatt, Bhupen Bora, Pankaj Bordoloi and all the people of the area expressed their gratitude for their cooperation. On the occasion, along with the uruli sound of the ayatis, a fascinating Manglik programme of gayan-bayan, dabba, cough, conch, bells, the devotee pran in the context of the collective name, captivated the people, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: 11th foundation day of Mahapurush Shrimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya celebrated (sentinelassam.com)