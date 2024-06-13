Assam: 11th foundation day of Mahapurush Shrimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya celebrated

NAGAON: The 11th foundation day of Mahapurush Shrimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya was observed with a day long programmes at the auditorium of the varsity on Monday.

The programme was initiated with unfurling the flag of the university by the chancellor of the varsity-cum-Pradadhikar of Shrimanta Sankardev Sangha Bhabendranath Deka. Dr Nayan Moni Saikia, incharge registrar of the varsity delivered the welcome address and also presented a brief note on the history of the university.

Sudarshan Thakur, secretary to Kolakshetra Somaj Guwahati attended the programme as the chief guest while senior scribe of Assamese news channel Pratidin Times, Mrinal Talukdar was present in the same as the special guest. Kushal Thakuria, secretary general of Shrimanta Sankardev Sangha highlighted all in detail regarding how the varsity was set up including laws making and also expressed his gratitude to the State government.

The programme was mentored by Dr Tribeni Saikia, HoD, Department of Education while Gauri Prasad Sarma, information and public relations official of the varsity delivered the vote of thanks.

