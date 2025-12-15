Sivasagar: Brahmaputra Literature Festival to celebrate creative voice

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Adharxila Trust announced the Brahmaputra Literature Festival 2026, scheduled to be held from February 6 to 8 in the historic town of Sivasagar, with a formal inauguration planned a day earlier on February 5. The non-profit organization said the festival aimed to strengthen dialogue between local traditions and global perspectives through literature, art and cultural exchange.

Curated under the direction of noted author Dr Rita Chowdhury, chief trustee of Adharxila and festival director, the three-day event brought together music, poetry, cinema and oral traditions, reflecting the theme "A confluence of Rhythm, Word & Spirit - Celebrating the voice of Humanity". The organizers said the theme underscored the region's artistic soul while fostering cultural connections across languages and nations.

The programme was designed to include tributes to towering cultural figures associated with Assam and the Brahmaputra valley, alongside a curtain-raiser event celebrating the legacy of Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah, Pramathesh Barua and the women of the Gauripur Rajbari for their contributions to art and tradition. The festival also planned to mark the birth centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and honour the musical legacy of Zubeen Garg through special commemorative segments.

According to the organizers, speakers and performers from across India and abroad were expected to participate in discussions, performances and youth-focused sessions staged across multiple venues in Sivasagar. Particular emphasis was placed on showcasing tribal heritage, indigenous storytelling traditions and the cultural identities of the Bodo and Mishing communities, highlighting the region's multi-ethnic and multilingual character.

An award ceremony recognizing five eminent personalities from diverse creative fields was also included in the programme. The trust further stated that revenue generated from a special uncut interview of Zubeen Garg on Dr Rita Chowdhury's podcast channel would be earmarked for two decades to support emerging artistes, in keeping with the singer's lifelong efforts to nurture young talent.

Speaking on the vision behind the festival, Dr Chowdhury said the Brahmaputra symbolized humanity in its vastness and inclusiveness, adding that the festival sought to create a space where words, music and silence converged to form a shared cultural experience.

