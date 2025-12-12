Sivasagar commemorates 190th birth anniversary of linguist Hemchandra Barua

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The 190th birth anniversary of eminent Assamese linguist and creator of the Hemkosh dictionary, Bhaxar Oja Hemchandra Barua, was celebrated with great enthusiasm in historic Sivasagar on Wednesday. The programme was jointly organized by Sivasagar District Newspaper Distributors’ Association, Elora Science Forum, Sivasagar branch, and Amolapatty Traders’ Association.

The event commenced with the flag hoisting by the three presidents of the organizing bodies, Krishna Goswami, Brajen Phukan, and Raju Nath. Former President of Rangpur Xahitya Xabha, Hema Barua, inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

As a tribute to Assamese cultural icon and singer Zubeen Garg, a Nahor sapling was planted at the Hemchandra Barua Memorial Park. Children recited poems highlighting significant aspects of the life and contributions of the celebrated linguist.

Former Principal of Bezbaruah Higher Secondary School, Dilip Phukan, delivered the keynote address, elaborating on the profound literary and linguistic achievements of Hemchandra Barua. He said, “Hemchandra Barua, honoured as the Father of the Assamese Language, played a pioneering role in organizing, strengthening, and scientifically developing the mother tongue. Through the publication of Orunodoi from the first printing press of Assam established in 1845, he laid the foundation of modern Assamese literature.”

Phukan also recalled that Barua contributed writings under the pseudonym Sonar Chand in 1857.

During the commemorative function, noted educationists and dignitaries Dr Jugal Khargaharia, Pratap Chandra Dutta, Mukul Nath, Ratnamoni Sharma, former President of Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha Sonaram Baruah, Dr Jehiruddin Khan, Jeuti Bora Bhuyan, Karuna Dutta, Pranjal Rajguru, and Ajit Dutta delivered speeches highlighting Barua’s progressive ideals.

Speakers remembered him not only as a linguist, but also as a social reformer whose ideas continue to shine like a ‘guiding star’ in the intellectual landscape of Assam.

In the evening, a tribute programme was also held at the Lakshminath Bezbaruah Children’s Park in Amolapatty, where the bust of Hemchandra Barua is installed. Organized by Alok Sangha, the event included candle lighting and floral offerings.

Also Read: Assam: Death anniversary of Hemchandra Barua observed in Sivasagar