Sivok-Rangpo Rail Link Achieves Major Milestone With Breakthrough of 4.14 km Tunnel No. 8

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieved a significant milestone in the Sivok–Rangpo Railway Project on March 12, with the successful breakthrough of Tunnel No. 8 — a 4.148 km tunnel with an additional adit of 1.010 km — completed jointly with IRCON International Limited under challenging geological conditions.

The tunnel was excavated through weak and fractured rock formations in difficult hilly terrain near the NH-10 corridor, making the breakthrough a notable engineering achievement for the project.

Also Read: Guwahati: NFR expands rail coach restaurant initiative across the zone