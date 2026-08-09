Six held, stolen property worth Rs 13 lakh recovered in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fatasil Ambari Police cracked a house-breaking and theft case by arresting six persons, including a juvenile, and recovering stolen property worth approximately Rs 13.08 lakh. The theft occurred on July 18 when unidentified persons allegedly broke into a residence at Mili Juli Path, Dhopolia, and fled with gold ornaments, laptops, a DSLR camera, copper wiring, AC copper pipes and other valuables. During the investigation, police arrested Rafikul Islam, Mohan Rajbhar, Ramjan Ali, Saheb Ali and Shahidul Islam, a jewellery shop owner who allegedly received the stolen gold ornaments. One Child in Conflict with Law was also apprehended. Police recovered and seized approximately 57.960 grams of gold ornaments and melted gold, a Lenovo laptop, an HP laptop, a Nikon D5200 DSLR camera with lens, an Amazon Alexa, and around 79 kg of copper wire, AC copper pipes, wires and cables. Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is underway.

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