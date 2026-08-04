Meghalaya Government to Distribute Laptops to Meritorious Class 10 and 12 Students

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government will provide free laptops to meritorious students who successfully cleared the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations, officials said on Monday. The Directorate of Information Technology and Communications (DITC) has initiated the process for identifying eligible students who appeared in examinations conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), and the Indian School Certificate (ISC).

Officials said the laptop distribution is aimed at encouraging academic excellence and promoting digital learning among students across the state.

According to the Directorate, students who passed the 2026 MBOSE Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), ICSE, ISC and CBSE examinations and satisfy the prescribed eligibility criteria will be considered for the award.

For students belonging to the ICSE, ISC and CBSE Boards, eligibility has been restricted to those who appeared from schools affiliated with their respective Boards and located within Meghalaya. Officials said the provisional list of eligible meritorious students has already been uploaded on the official website of the Directorate of Information Technology and Communications for verification.

Students whose names appear on the provisional list but who have not yet received any communication regarding the laptop award have been asked to visit the Directorate with their original marksheets, a valid photo identity card and other supporting documents for verification.

The Directorate has also invited students to submit any objections or queries related to the provisional list in writing on or before September 3.

Officials further informed that the online registration portal for the laptop distribution scheme has been opened from August 3 and will remain accessible until September 3. (IANS)

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