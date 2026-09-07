Six members of ‘Kattu Gang’ arrested in Guwahati; 13 stolen mobile phones seized

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant crackdown on railway thefts, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) in Guwahati apprehended six suspected members of the notorious "Kattu Gang" near Fancy Bazar along the railway tracks. The operation, conducted late on September 5, resulted in the recovery of 13 mobile phones believed to have been stolen from railway passengers. The estimated value of the recovered devices is Rs 1.4 lakh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bhikhari Paswan (44) from Sheohar; Md. Samshad (28) from Sitamarhi; Rajesh Kumar (28) and Sonu Kumar (26), both from Muzaffarpur; Ranjit Chaudhary (40) from Sitamarhi; and Dinesh Paswan (36) from Sheohar. All of them belong to Bihar.

According to the RPF, members of the Kattu Gang targeted passengers in the Guwahati-Kamakhya (GHY-KYQ) railway section. Their modus operandi included posing as railway staff or relatives of railway employees to gain passengers' trust and access to their belongings. They were also known to steal unattended bags and escape quickly from the scene.

During questioning, the suspects admitted their involvement in multiple thefts in and around Guwahati and Kamakhya railway stations over the last three to four months.

The recovered mobile phones and relevant documents have been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Guwahati. A formal case has been registered (Case No. 184/26, U/S 305(C)/112/3(5) BNS, 2023, dated 6 September 2026), and further legal action and investigation are underway.

Also Read: RPF Nabs Two Suspected Mobile Thieves at Guwahati Railway Station, Recovers Stolen Phones