Sixth NRI Assamese Witness Testifies in Fast Track Court in Zubeen Garg Death Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The trial in the Zubeen Garg case continued in the Fast Track Court on Wednesday, with a sixth Non-Resident Assamese (NRI) appearing as a witness. Abhimanyu Talukdar, an Assamese NRI based in Singapore, travelled to Guwahati to testify before the court. Talukdar was one of the organisers of the ill-fated yacht party linked to the case. The proceedings have seen witnesses appearing before the Fast Track Court one after another as the investigation and legal process surrounding Zubeen Garg's death continue.

Earlier, Parikshit and Sushmita had appeared before the court, followed by other overseas Assamese witnesses, including Pratim Lahkar, Debajyoti and Jio Langsat Narzary. With Talukdar's testimony, six NRI Assamese individuals have so far appeared as witnesses in the case.

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