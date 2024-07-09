Skill development and employment initiatives discussed at Janata Bhavan in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Jayanta Malla Baruah, alongside distinguished officials from the Department of Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, convened at the Office of Janata Bhavan for a pivotal weekly review meeting. The session delved into critical matters concerning the Directorate of Recruitment and Technical Training, emphasizing ambitious goals such as establishing an ITI in every unreserved sector by 2025 and exploring the potential of ‘Skill Senses’.

A thorough assessment of ongoing projects under ASDM and the development of Assam Skill University’s infrastructure was also conducted during the meeting. This gathering underscored a commitment to advancing skill development across various sectors, aiming to bolster employment opportunities and entrepreneurial endeavors within the region.

The meeting concluded with a renewed focus on implementing strategic initiatives that align with the state’s vision for comprehensive skill enhancement and economic growth.

