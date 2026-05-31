SLBC conducts ECLGS 5.0 outreach programme for MSMEs in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), Assam, organised an outreach programme on the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0 at Assam Water Centre in Guwahati to create awareness among MSMEs, banks and other stakeholders about the scheme and its benefits.

Addressing the programme, SLBC Assam Convenor and General Manager Safal Tripathi outlined the key features of ECLGS 5.0, stating that the scheme aimed to provide additional liquidity support to eligible MSMEs facing financial stress and working capital constraints. He said eligible borrowers could avail additional credit of up to 20 per cent of their peak working capital utilisation during the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26, subject to a maximum limit of Rs. 100 crore.

The programme was attended by representatives from industry bodies, NABARD, banks and government departments. Deputy Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Government of India, Garima Kapoor addressed the gathering virtually and highlighted the scheme's role in supporting MSMEs and preserving employment.

During the event, participating banks distributed sanction letters to 67 beneficiaries under ECLGS 5.0. The programme also informed participants about the eligibility criteria, benefits and application process under the scheme to promote greater credit flow to MSMEs across Assam, a press release said.

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