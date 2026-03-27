UCO Bank Hosts MSME and Agriculture Carnival in Kohima, Sanctions Rs 743 Crore in Jorhat Zone

Guwahati: UCO Bank held a Resource, MSME, and Agriculture Carnival in Kohima city on Wednesday, bringing together branch managers, existing customers, and prospective borrowers for a wide-ranging outreach event focused on financial inclusion and lending support across Nagaland.

The event was part of UCO Bank's nationwide carnival drive being conducted during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

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