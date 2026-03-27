UCO Bank Hosts MSME and Agriculture Carnival in Kohima, Sanctions Rs 743 Crore in Jorhat Zone

Guwahati: UCO Bank held a Resource, MSME, and Agriculture Carnival in Kohima city on Wednesday, bringing together branch managers, existing customers, and prospective borrowers for a wide-ranging outreach event focused on financial inclusion and lending support across Nagaland.
The event was part of UCO Bank's nationwide carnival drive being conducted during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26.
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Zonal Manager Narendra Pratap Singh formally inaugurated the programme with a welcome address, reaffirming the bank's commitment to serving customers across the Jorhat Zone and contributing to the socio-economic development of Nagaland.
He shared a headline figure from the ongoing campaign — the Jorhat Zone has sanctioned loans amounting to more than Rs 743 crore to 10,545 beneficiaries so far during the current quarter alone.
MSME Hub Head of the Jorhat Zone, Amit Kumar, briefed attendees on the bank's latest loan offerings, which include UCO Contractor, UCO Trader, UCO Abhinandan, UCO GST Smart Finance, and UCO MSME Yuva Shakti — products designed to address a range of financing needs for small businesses, traders, and young entrepreneurs.
Chinmay Kumar Sahu, Deputy General Manager from UCO Bank's Head Office in Kolkata, addressed the gathering and outlined the bank's broader national performance during the third quarter of FY 2025-26.
He cited deposits of over Rs 3.05 lakh crore, advances exceeding Rs 2.30 lakh crore, and a total business volume of more than Rs 5.36 lakh crore — figures that reflect the bank's scale of operations across the country.
Sahu also made a point of acknowledging Nagaland's distinct cultural identity, noting that the state has preserved its Naga heritage intact — something he described as truly commendable. He reminded customers that they serve as brand ambassadors for the bank in their communities.
The event was attended by N. Timothy, Chief Manager and Branch Manager of UCO Bank's Kohima Branch; Senior Manager Matheba Besii; Ruslono Sakhrie, Branch Manager of the Kohima Secretariat Branch; and various officials from the Government of Nagaland.
UCO Bank said the carnival series is being rolled out across India with the objective of strengthening the economy by expanding credit access in the agriculture and MSME sectors.