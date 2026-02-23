Slow-moving chaos: Rickshaws, reckless driving add to Guwahati’s traffic mess

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati has long struggled with traffic congestion. After the introduction of green city buses, concerns over traffic congestion, rash behaviour by some drivers and reckless driving habits have already strained the city’s roads. Now, the latest layer of everyday chaos is unfolding at a much slower pace.

Cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws, originally meant to serve as last-mile connectivity options, are operating freely along some of the city’s busiest arterial roads, including Beltola Road, Hatigaon Road, Jayanagar Road and GMC Road, with little fear of being stopped. While the restrictions remain firmly on paper, enforcement on the ground appears to be moving at the same speed as the rickshaws themselves. Rickshaws — both pedal-powered and motorized — navigate between buses, cars and two-wheelers, often at their own pace, as though traffic rules are merely optional suggestions.

Hatigaon and Beltola are among the most congested stretches in the city, already burdened by office rush hours, commercial vehicles, buses and frequent bottlenecks. The presence of slow-moving rickshaws further disrupts traffic flow. Vehicles brake suddenly, change lanes abruptly or crawl behind vehicles that cannot match the minimum speed required on such roads. Yet, despite this being a daily occurrence, authorities rarely take strict action.

As per regulations, slow-moving vehicles are restricted from operating on major thoroughfares such as GS Road, where they significantly contribute to congestion and road safety risks. The ban aims to improve safety and reduce urban traffic chaos. The Traffic Police and the Transport Department conduct enforcement drives and seize vehicles that violate these rules. Meanwhile, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) installs signboards to demarcate approved routes.

E-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws are generally intended to provide last-mile connectivity in areas lacking adequate city bus services — not to operate on major highways or arterial roads. However, despite repeated directives, many continue to ply on restricted stretches.

Another emerging issue is the conversion of many traditional cycle rickshaws into motorised vehicles without proper authorization. Although these modified rickshaws move faster than pedal-powered ones, they lack basic safety features and regulatory approval, posing risks to passengers and other commuters alike. The lack of coordination between the Traffic Police, the District Transport Office (DTO) and the GMC further complicates the situation. Officials often shift responsibility to one another, leaving commuters to bear the consequences.

“Every day we face the same problem. There are rules, but no proper implementation. It is very disappointing,” said an office-goer who travels through Beltola Road daily. A resident of Hatigaon said, “Sometimes it feels as though private vehicle owners are fined quickly, but these violations continue unchecked. This selective enforcement feels like harassment.”

Another commuter added, “If there is a ban, enforce it strictly. Otherwise, why announce it at all?” With clear regulations in place but inconsistent enforcement on the ground, the pressing question remains — who is truly responsible? Until departments stop passing the blame and begin coordinated action, Guwahati’s roads may continue to suffer from a mix of reckless driving, slow-moving disruptions and administrative inaction — leaving citizens stuck both in traffic and in frustration.

