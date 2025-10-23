Heritage Vs Development: Citizens Stand Guard Over Dighalipukhuri's Green Legacy

Guwahati: The tranquil surroundings of Dighalipukhuri, one of Guwahati’s most cherished heritage sites, turned into a sea of protest. The citizens rallied to protect its historic and environmental character and identity. The place is home to trees that are believed to be over 200 years old. The protestors voiced out their concern for the ecological balance, which is at stake due to the looming Noonmati–Dighalipukhuri flyover project.

Under the shade of century-old trees, locals and environmentalists gathered to raise their concerns. The activists have submitted objections to both the Public Works Department (PWD) and the state government, urging an immediate halt to the project. Their message was clear: the development must not come at the cost of heritage and ecology. They argue that the extension threatens to destroy the biodiversity and visual harmony of the area.

According to the group, the PWD had earlier given an affidavit to the Gauhati High Court stating that the flyover would end near Rabindra Bhawan and that no trees or greenery around Dighalipukhuri would be disturbed. Citizens now accuse the government of backtracking on this assurance by initiating the extension work toward the District Library.

Despite officials' claims that only minor design modifications have been made, it has been observed that several trees along the divider have already been uprooted, and branches near the State Museum are being trimmed. Activists fear that more than two centuries old trees could be lost if the plan continues.

The citizens allege that the project breaches the government’s earlier commitment to protect the area. “Extending the flyover will permanently alter the character of Dighalipukhuri and dishonour the state’s own pledge before the court,” a spokesperson said.

Moreover, residents voiced anguish over the government’s timing, noting that work on the flyover extension began barely six days after the death of Zubeen Garg. The late singer was a celebrated artist who had passionately opposed tree felling in the Dighalipukhuri–Ambari area. They condemned the move as disrespectful to his legacy and renewed their appeal for the project’s immediate withdrawal to preserve the site’s environment and heritage.