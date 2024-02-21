Smuggling from Myanmar: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi draws PM’s attention

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Drawing the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the smuggling of Burmese areca nuts and narcotic substances into India from Myanmar, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said today that the illicit trade jeopardised national security, besides posing a severe health risk to the citizens.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Gogoi said, “The recent media coverage has shed light on the alarming frequency of truck entries at the Merapani border in Assam, indicating that smuggled Myanmar-origin areca nuts are making their way into our country through the porous India-Myanmar border in Mizoram and Manipur.”

The letter further said, “Drugs like heroin, opium, Yaba tablets, and morphine, along with a huge number of foreign currencies, are also being smuggled from the neighbouring country. I urge you to take decisive action to combat this smuggling nexus. Strengthening border security and cracking down on smuggling networks are essential steps to address these issues effectively. Additionally, strict enforcement of customs regulations and penalties for those involved in smuggling activities are imperative to deter future elicit trade.”

