Assam: Three drug suppliers arrested in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: Acting on a specific tip off, a police team led by Kalpajyoti Sharma, the newly-appointed Officer-in-Charge of Sivasagar Sadar Police Station, apprehended three notorious drug suppliers and peddlers which include a couple and seized ten heroin-filled containers and Rs. 4 lakh in cash, in a raid carried out at Dhai Ali area of Sivasagar on Sunday night.

According to police, the apprehended were identified as Abu Hanif and his wife Salema Khatun of Nagaon and their associates Mofidul Islam. From them, police seized ten heroin-filled containers along with cash of Rs. 4 lakh. According to reports, the gang which has been settled in Dhai Ali area for a long time in the guise of labourers, has been running this trade in the entire Sivasagar district.

The arrested trio had been regularly smuggling drugs to Sivasagar in the vegetable carrying vehicles coming from Samaguri and Rupahi in Nagaon district to the weekly market held in Sivasagar every Sunday.

