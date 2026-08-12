Assam: Humanitarian support reaches 300 flood-affected households in Jorhat

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: Humanitarian assistance reached 300 flood-affected households in No. 1 Jonaki Mandal Gaon of Titabar Assembly constituency in Jorhat, providing essential hygiene kits and dignity kits to families affected by the recent floods. The humanitarian response was supported by Salesforce and implemented by Bal Raksha Bharat (Save the Children) in coordination with local government authorities, community representatives, technical institutions, and community volunteers. The intervention aimed to address the immediate hygiene, health, and dignity needs of vulnerable flood-affected families and support their recovery.

The distribution programme was conducted in the presence of Digangona Mohon, Assistant Commissioner, and Prasanta Saikia, Block Extension Officer.

Dr VM Tiwari, Director, CSIR-NEIST, and Dr S Venkat Mohan, Director, CSIR-NEERI, Nagpur, participated in the programme, highlighting the importance of coordinated and evidence-based approaches to humanitarian response and disaster recovery. Kritanjali Kashyap, Manager, Bal Raksha Bharat, PIU Assam, also participated in the humanitarian response and coordination activities.

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