Some people of Meghalaya oppose tourists from Assam: CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that some intellectuals in Meghalaya oppose tourists from Assam, while a larger section in the state welcomes the visitors from Assam.

In an interaction on the Assam-Meghalaya situation with the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said, “Intellectuals like Patricia Mukhim, whom people of Assam respect, write against Assam tourists, which incites people. I think there are two types of people in Meghalaya, one like Mukhim, and on the other hand, people who love Assam. So, there is a contradiction, which is why sometimes tension erupts.”

A few days ago, Mukhim wrote on X regarding the tourists from Assam, “Look at these shameless tourists whose only purpose of visiting Meghalaya is to escape the heat in their own state and spend as little as possible… Imagine carrying a pressure cooker as part of your baggage… what Meghalaya needs are high-end tourists, not cheapies.”

She also said that with tourists from Assam flocking to Meghalaya during the weekend, the local people cannot move freely with their vehicles. She also mentioned that tourists from Assam are known to litter at tourist spots.

The chief minister said, “Shillong was our capital once, so our people love to visit Shillong. I feel that we need to develop Diphu, Haflong and Umrangso for tourists as alternatives to Shillong and promote Assam’s tourism sector. We have already discussed the issue of the proposed airport at Umrangso with the central government.”

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