Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Says Tourists Can Return as Movement Normalises

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday sought to reassure tourists that the situation in the State had stabilised following recent tensions and disruptions, saying normal movement had resumed and tourist inflow was expected to recover within a week. He said the State Government, in coordination with Assam and other stakeholders, had taken steps to restore confidence and ensure a return to normality.

"Obviously, I have spoken to Chief Minister of Assam and that is why we have managed to bring the different stakeholders together and find an amicable way to look forward," Sangma said.

He acknowledged that incidents of violence and tension inevitably create anxiety and said it would take time for public confidence to fully return. However, he maintained that the situation was moving in the right direction, with normal movement already resuming.

"Obviously, there is always a strain intention and the sense of anxiety, which follows the situations like these. It takes time to to normalize, but I think we are on the right track," he said.

Sangma said the government had consulted all stakeholders and was taking measures to ensure that the situation remained peaceful. While normal movement had resumed, he said the return of tourists to the State could take a few more days.

"And we also would like to urge the tourists and others to now to be rest assured that there is no problem they can come. There is ample steps have been taken. All stakeholders have been consulted, and we're taking every step to ensure that normalcy returns," he said.

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