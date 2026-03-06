Son Kills Father After Domestic Dispute in Guwahati's Dispur Area

A domestic dispute turned fatal in Guwahati's Dispur area on Wednesday afternoon, when a 23-year-old man allegedly attacked and killed his father following a violent incident involving his mother.
The incident occurred at around 4 pm at Swahid Dilip Huzuri Path.
According to police, Manish Choudhury had a history of physically and mentally torturing his wife. During another such episode on Wednesday, his son Riyan Choudhury, 23, allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, causing his death.
Riyan surrendered before Dispur Police shortly after the incident.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.