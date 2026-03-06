Guwahati

Son Kills Father After Domestic Dispute in Guwahati's Dispur Area

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly killing his father with a sharp weapon in Guwahati's Dispur area on Wednesday.
Arrested
Published on

A domestic dispute turned fatal in Guwahati's Dispur area on Wednesday afternoon, when a 23-year-old man allegedly attacked and killed his father following a violent incident involving his mother.

The incident occurred at around 4 pm at Swahid Dilip Huzuri Path.

Also Read: Mystery shrouds death of 28-year-old man in Guwahati apartment

According to police, Manish Choudhury had a history of physically and mentally torturing his wife. During another such episode on Wednesday, his son Riyan Choudhury, 23, allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, causing his death.

Riyan surrendered before Dispur Police shortly after the incident.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Arrested
Death

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com