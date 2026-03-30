Guwahati

Sonapur Police Raid Kamalajari Hideout, Seize and Destroy Illegal Liquor Cache

Police recovered 20 bottles of IMFL and around 100 litres of illicit liquor from a suspected hideout in the Kamalajari area, destroying the contraband on the spot.
Illegal liquor seized
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A team from Sonapur Police Station raided a suspected liquor hideout in the Kamalajari area and recovered a significant quantity of illegal alcohol, officials confirmed.

Acting on intelligence, the police team conducted the operation at the location and seized the following:

  • 20 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), each of 750 ml capacity

  • Approximately 100 litres of illicit liquor

In keeping with standard procedure for such recoveries, all seized contraband was destroyed on the spot following the raid.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Seize 66 Cartons of Illegal Liquor Near Assam-Meghalaya Border

illegal liquor seized
Sonapur police station

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