Sonapur Police Raid Kamalajari Hideout, Seize and Destroy Illegal Liquor Cache

A team from Sonapur Police Station raided a suspected liquor hideout in the Kamalajari area and recovered a significant quantity of illegal alcohol, officials confirmed.

Acting on intelligence, the police team conducted the operation at the location and seized the following:

20 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) , each of 750 ml capacity

Approximately 100 litres of illicit liquor

In keeping with standard procedure for such recoveries, all seized contraband was destroyed on the spot following the raid.

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