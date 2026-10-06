Sonapur Residents Protest High-Voltage Power Towers, Demand Land Impact Assessment

A CORRESPONDENT

DIMORIA: Local residents took to the streets on Monday to protest against the proposed construction of high-capacity power transmission towers carrying 400, 220, 132 and 33 KV lines through around 13 villages in the Nartap area under Sonapur Revenue Circle.

The protest was organised by the Amri Karbi Students' Union (AKSU) under the leadership of six tribal organisations. The protesters said they would not accept the proposed installation of high-capacity power towers through the area at the cost of residential and agricultural land.

Tension prevailed at Phong-Ari in Sonapur after the protesters attempted to block the National Highway. Police intervened to prevent them from blocking the highway, leading to a heated exchange and a brief scuffle between the protesters and police.

As the situation intensified, the police assured the protesters that the sub-district commissioner would be brought to the spot for discussions. The official subsequently arrived at the protest site and heard the grievances and demands of the protesters.

The protesters demanded that before constructing high-capacity power towers through densely populated areas, the authorities must seriously assess their impact on local land, homes and agricultural fields. The protest against the proposed high-voltage towers led to a prolonged tense situation at Phong-Ari in Sonapur.

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