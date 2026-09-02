AJYCP Stages Protest at Sonapur Toll Gate

Guwahati: Today, protests resurfaced at the Nazirakhat Toll Gate in Sonapur as members and leaders of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged against the continued collection of toll fees.

Hundreds of AJYCP leaders and workers gathered at the toll plaza, demanding that toll collection be suspended until the National Highway is properly repaired. Protesters raised slogans against the authorities and criticised the continued collection of toll fees despite the poor condition of the highway.

The protest took place during heavy security arrangements, with police team being deployed at the site. Despite the security presence, protesters intensified their agitation and called for immediate repairs to the damaged stretch.

The latest protest happened after the continuous accident in Khetri two days ago, which heightened public anger over the condition of the National Highway. Toll collection had been temporarily suspended after members of the public refused to pay until the road was repaired, but it was later resumed under tight security.

AJYCP leaders have warned that they will continue to oppose toll payments until the highway is completely repaired and safer for motorists.