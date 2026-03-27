Sonowal: Only BJP Can Permanently Solve Assam's Infiltration Problem

Guwahati: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday described the upcoming Assam Assembly elections as carrying "great significance" for the Assamese community, saying voters are looking for permanent answers to long-pending problems — especially illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Sonowal said the issue has persisted for decades, steadily affecting the state's social, cultural, and demographic character.

"The people of Assam now want a lasting and decisive solution. Only the BJP has the political will and commitment to address this issue permanently," he said.

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