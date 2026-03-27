Sonowal: Only BJP Can Permanently Solve Assam's Infiltration Problem

Guwahati: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday described the upcoming Assam Assembly elections as carrying "great significance" for the Assamese community, saying voters are looking for permanent answers to long-pending problems — especially illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.
Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Sonowal said the issue has persisted for decades, steadily affecting the state's social, cultural, and demographic character.
"The people of Assam now want a lasting and decisive solution. Only the BJP has the political will and commitment to address this issue permanently," he said.
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The Union Minister maintained that all Indian citizens in Assam are currently living with dignity and security, adding that the state's communities have historically stood by inclusive values.
"The Assamese identity and its cultural roots will remain secure only under a BJP-led government," Sonowal asserted.
Sonowal launched a direct attack on the Congress party, alleging it had consistently failed to protect the interests and safety of the Assamese people during its years in power.
He referenced the Assam Agitation, pointing out that lives were lost during the movement — a consequence, he argued, of Congress's inability to act on the state's core concerns.
He also accused the party of imposing what he called "unconstitutional laws" and ignoring the aspirations of the Assamese people over the years.
Highlighting his government's track record, Sonowal pointed to eviction drives in encroached areas — particularly around Kaziranga — as evidence of decisive governance.
He said that stronger security measures at Kaziranga National Park have significantly improved protection for the one-horned rhinoceros and helped curb poaching.
Concluding his address, Sonowal said Assam has seen consistent progress under BJP governance and is steadily emerging as one of the leading states in the country.