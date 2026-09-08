Sonowal unveils maritime education push, new certification hub in Guwahati for Northeast youth

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday attended the 44th Manik Chandra Barooah Memorial National Debate Competition at Cotton University in Guwahati and announced initiatives to strengthen maritime education and services in the Northeast.

Sonowal said Cotton University and the National Inland Navigation Institute (NINI), Patna, would explore collaboration in maritime studies and student exposure programmes, creating new academic and career opportunities for youth in the region.

He also announced that a Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) under the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) would be established in Guwahati to provide seafarer certification and safety services closer to aspirants from the Northeast.

Sonowal said the move would reduce the time and cost involved in travelling to distant cities for certification and encourage greater participation of Northeast youth in the maritime and shipping sector.

Paying tribute to Manik Chandra Barooah, Sonowal highlighted his contribution to the establishment of Cotton College and described the university as an institution that had nurtured free thought and public leadership for generations.

Referring to the role of debate in democracy, Sonowal urged students to uphold logical argument, respectful listening and dignified disagreement in public life.

The competition brought together student debaters from institutions across India and Bhutan. Sonowal congratulated the participants and organisers for preserving the intellectual legacy of Cotton University.

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