Sarbananda Sonowal unveils bust of veteran educationist and Dikhowmukh College founder Haren Bhuyan

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GAURISAGAR: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday unveiled the bust of veteran educationist and Dikhowmukh College founder-principal Haren Bhuyan at the college campus.

The bust, created by noted sculptor Biren Singha, was built with financial support from the college fraternity, Bhuyan’s family, well-wishers and alumni. Bhuyan was a recipient of the Dikhowmukh Ratna and Rangamuwa Bir awards.

A meeting was held at the college auditorium following the unveiling. Principal Dr Ranjit Kumar Baruah welcomed the guests and highlighted Bhuyan’s contributions and leadership in strengthening the institution. The programme was anchored by Assistant Professor Dr Romen Kalita.

Sonowal, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Mohan, said the contributions and lifelong service of individuals like Bhuyan must not be allowed to disappear from history. He urged students to follow Bhuyan’s example of discipline, sacrifice and dedication. Addressing the students, Sonowal stressed the importance of education, discipline and hard work. He also called for humility, politeness and decency in social life. Speaking on environmental issues, he urged students to protect nature and keep the earth clean, stressing that wildlife can survive only when nature is preserved.

MP Jogen Mohan also addressed the gathering and announced Rs 10 lakh from his MP Local Area Development Fund for the college’s infrastructure development.

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