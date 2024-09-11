South Point School to Host Athletic Meet 2024-25 in Guwahati City

GUWAHATI: South Point School, Guwahati, is set to host the CBSE Far East Zone (Cluster-I) Athletics Meet 2024-25 from September 12 to 14. The event will take place at the Sports Authority of India, Paltan Bazar, Guwahati, and Janajatiya Yuva Kalyan Parishad, Udalbakra Playground.

A total of 80 independent CBSE-affiliated schools will participate in the meet, with approximately 2,194 students competing in various events. The categories include Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 for both boys and girls. Medals and certificates will be awarded to the winners by CBSE, Delhi. The winners of the athletic meet will go on to participate in the national level meet from October 6 to 10 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The inauguration ceremony will take place on September 12 at 9:30 am at the South Point School playground, with secretary of the Assam Athletics Association, Gitartha Goswami, stated a press release.

