Guwahati: All Assam Inter District Junior Chess Championship begins at South Point School

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Debendra Nath Sarma Memorial 47th All Assam Inter District Junior (Under 19 Boys & Girl) Chess Championship got under way at South Point School on Friday. Krishnanjan Chanda, Principal of South Point School, Mukuta Deka, president of Guwahati City Chess Association and Rajib Dhar, secretary of All Assam Chess Association, attended the opening ceremony.

A total of 63 players in the open category and 20 players in the girl’s category are participating in this tournament which will be concluded on September 1. The top two players in each category will be selected to represent Assam in the 53rd National Junior Championship to be held at Haryana from September 16.

