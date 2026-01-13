Speak after Careful Thought in Public: Gaurav Gogoi to Rezaul Karim Sarkar

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi today told former All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) leader Rezaul Karim Sarkar to 'speak after careful thought' while speaking in public.

Gogoi said, "Sarkar uttered some inappropriate words while speaking on Bor Axom. His words have hurt the feelings of many people in the state. I've asked him (Sarkar) to tender an apology before the people of the state. And he has already tendered his apology."

Sarkar uttered a few 'inappropriate words' on Bor Axom in his speech while joining the Congress in Guwahati on Sunday.

