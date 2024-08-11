Special Operations Group arrests drug peddlers in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a swift operation, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) and a team from Jalukbari Police Station (PS) conducted a search in Adil Shah Gali and seized 6.16 grams of heroin. Three peddlers – Sahil Ali (24) of Jalukbari, Md. Joon (23) of Bordowa, and Sabina Khatun (19) – were arrested in connection with the seizure. Legal action has been initiated against the accused. In another raid, the Jalukbari Outpost arrested Mokbul Ali of Garigaon after he was caught red-handed selling suspected heroin, weighing 17.65 grams, at the Jalukbari Flyover. Further search of his residence led to the recovery of an additional 13.37 grams of suspected heroin, Rs 21,300 in cash, one mobile handset, and empty plastic vials. Legal action has been initiated against Mokbul Ali.

